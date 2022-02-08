Report

After testing positive for Covid-19, Turkey’s President thanks the Kurdistan President for his wishes

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-08T21:08:16+0000
After testing positive for Covid-19, Turkey’s President thanks the Kurdistan President for his wishes

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, for his call and wishes due to contracting Covid-19.

Erdogan said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The result of COVID-19 tests done with my wife after showing mild symptoms came back positive,” Erdogan said in a tweet.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Nechirvan Barzani for his get well wishes over the phone and social media,” Erdogan said on Twitter.

Earlier, Barzani tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with President of Turkey and his wife, as they have tested positive for coronavirus. I wish them, and all who suffer from Covid-19, a speedy recovery.”

