President Barzani hails ‘highly productive’ talks with Erdogan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday described his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya as “highly productive,” highlighting the need to restart Turkiye’s stalled peace process as a step toward lasting regional stability.

In a post on platform X, Barzani urged the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to provide a clear and direct response to the recent urged from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, reiterating his backing for the resumption of peace talks in Turkiye, calling it a “historic opportunity” that should not be missed.

The discussion included Erdogan’s recent meeting with representatives of the pro-Kurdish DEM Party, the Kurdish president pointed out.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025).