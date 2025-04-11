President Barzani to meet Turkiye's Erdogan in Antalya

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkiye on Friday at the official invitation of the Turkish government to attend the fourth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Kurdish presidency said in a statement.

Barzani is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day and hold several meetings on the sidelines of the forum with senior officials, according to the statement.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also arrived in Antalya on Thursday evening to attend the forum.

On the sidelines, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to meet with the Gaza Contact Group of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, as well as convene a session of the Turkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism, according to informed Turkish sources.