President Barzani joins global leaders at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Turkiye on Friday to attend the fourth edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025), held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein is also participating in the high-level gathering.

Organized by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the three-day forum is convened under the theme “Advancing Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” This year’s event has attracted around 4,000 participants, including 20 heads of state and government, 50 foreign ministers, 70 other ministers, and 60 senior representatives of international organizations.

The agenda features 52 panel sessions and roundtable discussions covering pressing global challenges such as climate change, counter-terrorism, food security, and artificial intelligence.