President Barzani calls for a joint administration of the disputed areas

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-16T09:55:04+0000
President Barzani calls for a joint administration of the disputed areas

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, renewed his call today for a joint administration of the disputed areas between Erbil and Baghdad.

In his speech at the Peace and Security Forum in the Middle East, President Barzani said that the last elections took place six months ahead of schedule, in response to the demands of the demonstrators, stressing that "We must have a position and a vision for Iraq before and after ISIS. We must ask ourselves about the factors that led to the emergence of ISIS, are they over? The answer is no."

"After the elections, the opportunity is available to grant the natural rights of the people and to achieve security and stability. It surely requires time, and the next government should work to achieve the people's demands.

President Barzani added, "It is true that we achieved a military victory over ISIS, but we are currently facing two challenges: the first is to establish trust, peace, security, and stability, and the second is to provide services to all the people.

He noted, "there are three communities in Iraq, the Shiites, the Kurds, and the Sunnis, and they all have political geography that unites them. Therefore, in partnership between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, the areas of Article 140 of the Iraqi constitution must be administrated to prevent ISIS from reappearing."

