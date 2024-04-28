Iraqi Prime Minister attends World Economic Forum in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Riyadh to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), which Saudi Arabia is hosting under the slogan " Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development."

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the Forum, taking place at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, aims to "foster global dialogue and seek solutions to common global challenges."

Prime Minister Al-Sudani's participation includes a series of meetings on the sidelines of the Forum with presidents and representatives of major international companies specializing in energy and digital technology.

The Riyadh meeting is poised to be a platform for actionable discussions, strategic partnerships, and tangible commitments to steer the global economy toward a more sustainable and equitable future.

WEF is gearing up for a gathering in Riyadh on April 28-29, 2024, addressing critical issues facing global collaboration, economic growth, and energy development.

One of the focal points of the WEF meeting will be promoting inclusive growth through innovation and human capital development. Leaders from governments, businesses, academia, and civil society will converge to explore strategies for fostering innovation ecosystems and enhancing human capital.

Another critical agenda item is the acceleration of clean energy adoption, particularly in developing economies. As the world grapples with the imperative of addressing climate change, discussions will revolve around strategies to expedite the deployment of clean energy technologies.