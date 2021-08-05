Report

President Barzani participates in Raisi's inauguration ceremony in Tehran

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-05T19:07:28+0000
President Barzani participates in Raisi's inauguration ceremony in Tehran

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, headed today a high-level delegation from the region to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

A statement by the region's presidency said that President Barzani is scheduled to meet tomorrow, Friday, with the new Iranian President and senior officials.

Barzani had arrived today evening in Tehran, heading a delegation that includes the head of the Region's Presidency office, the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

