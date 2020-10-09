Iran’s rapprochement with Israel must be reviewed, Former MP Suggests

Shafaq News/ A former representative of Tehran to Iran's Shoura council, Faezeh Hashemi, spoke about “Israel's Zionist regime”, clarifying that Israel could hit Iran despite the long distance between them.

In an interview with the Arman-e Melli journal, Hashemi highlighted the "undeniable fact" that Israel has "forcibly occupied Palestine” and Iran must “reconsider its international position based on its interests."

“Iran should protect the national interests and resources, as well as the rights of the people," Hashemi said.”

She reminded of the founder of the Islamic regime, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who said that “even the Islam principles could be suspended to preserve the state.”

Hashemi, The younger daughter of the former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was the second most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, added that "all issues in Iran need updating under the national resources and interests, and the rights of the people." Adding that, “even Grand Ayatollahs (Muftis) should update their fatwas (edicts), otherwise they would lose their followers.”

The 1979 revolution which led to the formation of an Islamic Republic in Iran headed by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, does not recognize Israel's right to exist, describing it as the " the unjust occupier" of Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the first Qibla of Muslims.

The current Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has repeatedly said that Israel's policies will eventually lead to its "elimination."

Hashemi also referred to Muslims other of Palestinians who experienced oppressions, including Uighurs in China and Chechens in Russia, saying "Still, the Islamic Republic has close ties with Russia and China.”

When asked about UAE/ Bahrain -Israel normalization, she reminded r that “Israel has agreed to suspend the annexation of occupied West Bank lands."

While Iran leaders considered the agreement between Arab states and Israel "betrayal," Hashemi argued that “Qatar mediated between Hamas and Tel Aviv after the UAE-Israel agreement, and Oman has also welcomed the UAE-Bahrain agreements with Israel, amid that, Iran still has good relations with Qatar and Oman. Therefore, Tehran's policies must be convincing."

Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, 57, published the first women's only magazine in the Islamic Republic entitled "Woman." She was Tehran's representative to the Islamic Shoura council from 1996-2000.

In 2011, she was sentenced to six months imprisonment and five years deprivation of political, cultural, and press activities described as "propaganda activities against the regime."







