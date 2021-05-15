President Barzani congratulates Kurdistan teachers on the Teachers’ Union 59th anniversary

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated on Saturday the teachers of the Region on the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the establishment of the Kurdistan Teachers’ Union.

In a statement released today, the president said, “I congratulate all the beloved teachers of Kurdistan, and wish them success, and I highly value their pedagogical work and efforts and their selfless service to the Kurdish generations.”

He added, “The teachers of Kurdistan have selflessly and loyally contributed to the education of Kurdistan’s successive generations and have continued to provide their educational services throughout the most difficult situations, ensuring the ceaseless continuation of education, and for that we are forever grateful.”

President Barzani added that a solid education is the foundation of any developed and advanced society and that the teachers are spearheading this mission, and the present and future of upcoming generations are in the hands of educators who deserve better services and life quality and whose rights should be protected.