Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, hosted today, Sunday, the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, in the Presidency headquarters in Erbil.

Yildiz landed in the city of Musol yesterday, Saturday. He convened with the head of Nineveh's local government, Najm Al-Jubouri, after which they held a joint press conference.

The press conference touched upon a spectrum of issues of common interest, including the Sinjar agreement.