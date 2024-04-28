USD/IQD exchange rate records a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rates dropped on Sunday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices declined with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, reaching 145,700 IQD per $100.

In Baghdad, selling prices in currency exchange shops reached 146,250 IQD, while the buying price was 144,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,900 IQD, and the buying price was 145,800 IQD per $100.