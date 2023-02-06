USD/IQD rate climbs in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 163500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 165000 and 162000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 166250 and 166150 IQD to 100, respectively.