US moves to transfer ISIS detention facilities to Syrian government

The United States is working to transfer the administration of prisons holding ISIS detainees to the Syrian government, aiming to prevent any escape attempts during the ongoing transfer of the group’s inmates to Iraq, a White House official told Shafaq News on Monday.

The official said that “the United States is monitoring the situation extremely closely and is actively working with all sides to ensure that the ISIS detainees remain in detention.”

Earlier today, the Head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, Saad Maan, told Shafaq News that the total number of detainees transferred to Iraq has reached 4,583 prisoners, including Iraqis, Syrians, and individuals of other nationalities.

Iraqi officials expect the number of transferred ISIS members to exceed 7,000, while the National Center for International Judicial Cooperation will document and provide investigators and courts with archived evidence and records.

