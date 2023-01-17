USD/IQD rate hits a new record in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

USD traded at a rate of 160,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

A new record in a week.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 161,000 and 160,000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 159,700 and 159,675 IQD to 100.