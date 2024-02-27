USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar rose on Tuesday in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices increased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, reaching 151,300 IQD per $100, compared to yesterday's prices of 151,000 IQD per $100.

The selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have risen, with the selling price reaching 152,250 IQD, while the buying price stood at 150,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed an increase in exchange shops, with the selling price reaching 151,300 IQD and the buying price at 151,200 IQD per $100.

Globally, the dollar traded on the back foot on Tuesday, as markets looked ahead to a week of US economic data that will provide fresh signals on how soon the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates, as cited by Reuters.