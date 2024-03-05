USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rate rose, on Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices increased with the opening of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 151,100 IQD per $100, compared to yesterday's prices of 149,500 dIQD per $100.

The selling prices at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad increased, with the selling price reaching 152,250 IQD, while the buying price reached 150,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase in exchange shops, with the selling price reaching 150,000 IQD and the buying price at 149,900 IQD per $100.