USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-03-26T08:01:36+00:00

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar held this Tuesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates stabilized with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges, registering 147,400 IQD per $100, the same rate of Monday.

Baghdad’s currency exchange shops registered a selling price of 148,500 IQD, with a buying price of 146,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 147,300 IQD and the buying price at 147,200 IQD per $100.

Globally, the dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, owing to profit taking and pressured in part by a slightly stronger yen as Japanese government officials continued with their jawboning to defend the currency, as per Reuters.

