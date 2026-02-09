Saladin Provincial Council votes to remove Governor Badr Al-Fahl

Shafaq News- Saladin

The Saladin Provincial Council voted unanimously on Monday to remove Governor Badr Al-Fahl from office, and maintained Hashim Azzawi Ahmed as acting governor, a council source told Shafaq News on Monday.

During an official session, the council deemed Al-Fahl’s return to office a legal violation, as he had been removed from the post on January 26, 2026, after assuming a seat in the Iraqi Parliament representing Saladin province, the source added.

Al-Fahl had returned as Saladin's governor after the dismissal of his deputy, Hashim Azzawi, and the termination of Azzawi’s acting mandate. He was elected as a member of the Iraqi parliament representing the National Masses (Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya) Party. An administrative order confirmed Al-Fahl’s reappointment as governor effective Monday, February 9, following completion of legal and administrative formalities.

The order cited Al-Fahl’s failure to meet legal requirements related to parliamentary membership and his failure to submit a formal resignation to the Saladin Provincial Council as reasons for the decision.