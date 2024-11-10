Saladin Provincial Council elects Ali Karim its new chairman
Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saladin Provincial Council elected
Ali Karim as its new chairman, following the dismissal of former chairman Adel
Abdul Salam al-Sumaidaie two weeks ago by a majority vote.
A source told Shafaq News
that the council elected the new chairman with the Saladin ence of 12 members,
who voted by majority.
On Oct. 31, the Saladin
Provincial Council decided to name Mohammed Hassan Attiya as the acting head of
the council, replacing al-Sumaidaie.
On October 30, the
Saladin Council voted to dismiss its chairman, Adel Abdul Salam al-Sumaidaie.
In a session attended by 14 out of 15 members, nine members voted in favor of al-Sumaidaie's
removal.
Al-Sumaidaie strongly
opposed his dismissal, labeling it as illegal and failing to meet necessary
procedural requirements. In a statement at the time, he argued that leadership
positions within local governments are the result of broad political agreements
among various parties, and he criticized individual decisions taken without
respecting these agreements, warning that such actions could destabilize the
political environment in all provinces.
The ousted chairman
announced his intention to seek legal action to challenge what he described as
an unlawful move, emphasizing the need to uphold legal frameworks and political
agreements essential for political stability in Saladin and across Iraq. He
expressed confidence that the Iraqi judiciary would rectify the matter and
protect the legitimacy and political stability of the province.