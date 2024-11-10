Saladin Provincial Council elects Ali Karim its new chairman

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Saladin Provincial Council elected Ali Karim as its new chairman, following the dismissal of former chairman Adel Abdul Salam al-Sumaidaie two weeks ago by a majority vote.

A source told Shafaq News that the council elected the new chairman with the Saladin ence of 12 members, who voted by majority.

On Oct. 31, the Saladin Provincial Council decided to name Mohammed Hassan Attiya as the acting head of the council, replacing al-Sumaidaie.

On October 30, the Saladin Council voted to dismiss its chairman, Adel Abdul Salam al-Sumaidaie. In a session attended by 14 out of 15 members, nine members voted in favor of al-Sumaidaie's removal.

Al-Sumaidaie strongly opposed his dismissal, labeling it as illegal and failing to meet necessary procedural requirements. In a statement at the time, he argued that leadership positions within local governments are the result of broad political agreements among various parties, and he criticized individual decisions taken without respecting these agreements, warning that such actions could destabilize the political environment in all provinces.

The ousted chairman announced his intention to seek legal action to challenge what he described as an unlawful move, emphasizing the need to uphold legal frameworks and political agreements essential for political stability in Saladin and across Iraq. He expressed confidence that the Iraqi judiciary would rectify the matter and protect the legitimacy and political stability of the province.