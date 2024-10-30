Following Diyala, the Saladin provincial council removes its president

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Saladin Council voted to dismiss its chairman, Adel Abdul Salam Al-Sumaidaie, from his position.

Shafaq News correspondent informed that the council held a session today in the presence of 14 of its 15 members. “Nine of the present members voted to remove Al-Sumaidaie from his position.”

The decision follows Tuesday's vote by the Diyala Provincial Council to remove Chairman Omar Al-Karawi from office. Al-Karawi’s ousting, which came just two months after his election on August 1, was the result of recent political moves to displace him from his role.