Netanyahu: Palestinian Authority will have no role in Gaza administration

The Palestinian Authority will not be involved in any form in the administration of the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Tuesday during a meeting with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Netanyahu’s office stated on Tuesday.

The office added that Netanyahu stressed Israel’s demand to disarm Hamas, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, and complete what he described as Israel’s war objectives before any reconstruction of the territory.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October last year, Israeli forces have continued operations, resulting in the deaths of 526 Palestinians, according to Palestinian official figures. Israel has also been accused of restricting the entry of agreed humanitarian aid into Gaza, where around 2.4 million Palestinians face severe humanitarian conditions.

Regarding Iran, Netanyahu was quoted in the statement as saying he told Witkoff, ahead of the envoy’s expected meeting with an Iranian representative, that “Tehran has repeatedly shown it cannot be trusted to uphold its commitments.”

Israel’s public broadcaster reported that the meeting, which also included Defense Minister Israel Katz, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and Mossad chief David Barnea, lasted around three and a half hours. Channel 14 quoted a military source familiar with the discussions as saying US officials were warned that “Iran would violate any agreement and that attempts to reach a deal would be futile.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Tuesday that the talks with the United States are planned to take place in the coming days, noting that consultations are ongoing to determine the venue. He revealed that Turkiye, Oman, and other countries in the region have expressed readiness to host the talks, describing this willingness as important for Tehran.

