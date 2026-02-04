Basrah crudes rise with a global surge

Shafaq News– Basrah

Basra crude prices recorded gains of around 0.5% on Wednesday, moving along the broader trend in global oil markets.

Basra Heavy crude rose by 29 cents, or 0.48%, to $60.78 per barrel, while Basra Medium crude increased by 29 cents, or 0.46%, to settle at $63.23 per barrel.

In international markets, Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.8%, to $67.89 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 63 cents, or 1.0%, to $63.84 a barrel.