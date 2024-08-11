Israeli Intelligence warns of Iranian retaliation within days for Ismael Haniyeh's killing

Shafaq News/ The Israeli intelligence community believes Iran has decided to attack Israel directly and may do so within days, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Sunday, citing two sources.

The attack would be in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July, Ravid added. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing.

(Reuters)

