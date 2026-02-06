Field tour in Syria’s Hasakah marks start of government–SDF deal implementation

Shafaq News- Hasakah

A Syrian army delegation accompanied representatives of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in a field tour of several areas and sites in Hasakah province, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

According to a post on X by the Defense Ministry, the meetings and tour aimed to begin on-the-ground implementation of the agreement reached between the Syrian state and the SDF. The two sides agreed on a specific timetable to start executing the agreement’s provisions in the coming days.

أجرى وفد وزارة الدفاع بقيادة رئيس هيئة العمليات في الجيش العربي السوري العميد حمزة الحميدي، جولةً ميدانية على عدد من المواقع العسكرية بمحافظة الحسكة برفقة ممثلي قسد، وذلك بهدف تثبيت نقاط الانتشار للوحدات ومتابعة تطبيق الاتفاق المبرم.#الجمهورية_العربية_السورية#وزارة_الدفاع pic.twitter.com/1mTw1p3vuR — وزارة الدفاع السورية (@Sy_Defense) February 6, 2026

Meanwhile, the army’s Operations Command noted that the agreement includes withdrawing forces from civilian areas to designated military points, reopening main roads, cooperating on mine clearance and the removal of earth barriers, and accelerating steps toward integration.

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF agreed to halt gunfire under a comprehensive deal that sets out a phased integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The agreement provides for the retreat of forces from contact lines, the deployment of Interior Ministry security units to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli to enhance stability, and the gradual integration of local security forces.

