Deadly clashes resume in Syria’s Aleppo as casualty toll rises

Shafaq News- Aleppo

The death toll from ongoing clashes between the Syrian army and Asayish security forces in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods of Aleppo has risen to 11, with at least 76 people wounded, according to official and medical officials.

The media office of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said that seven civilians were killed and 52 others were injured by Syrian army fire in the two neighborhoods.

Syria’s Ministry of Health reported that four civilians were killed by gunfire from the SDF, while Syrian medical sources in Aleppo said 24 people were wounded.

Fighting has continued amid mutual accusations over responsibility for triggering the hostilities.

In a statement, the SDF affirms that the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh “have been under complete siege by factions of the Damascus government for more than six months,” adding that “These neighborhoods do not, under any circumstances, constitute a military threat, nor can they serve as a launching point for any attack on the city of Aleppo. “

The Syrian Arab Army’s Operations Command denied launching any advance toward areas under SDF control, stressing that government forces are focused on securing the evacuation of civilians from Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing official military sources, reported that Syrian forces had detected what it described as SDF elements planting explosives on main and secondary roads in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh, as well as in public and private properties in the area.

Aleppo witnessed intense clashes between the two sides late last year, resulting in civilian casualties. The fighting concluded with a ceasefire declared by both sides following US pressure.