Israel orders army to eliminate newly named Iranian commanders

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday ordered the military to conduct “assassination operations” targeting any newly appointed Iranian commanders.

On X, Katz stated that every commander named by the Iranian government would become a “direct target” and instructed the army to prepare “all available means” to carry out such missions, adding that Israel will continue coordinating with US partners to weaken Iran’s capabilities.

כל מנהיג שימונה ע"י משטר הטרור האיראני כדי להמשיך ולהוביל את התוכנית להשמדת ישראל, לאיים על ארה"ב והעולם החופשי ומדינות האזור, ולדכא את העם האירני - יהיה יעד חד משמעי לחיסול.לא חשוב מה שמו והמקום בו יסתתר.רה"מ ואני הנחינו את צה"ל להיערך ולפעול בכל האמצעים למימוש המשימה כחלק… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 4, 2026

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, meanwhile, said that the air force is continuing strikes against Iranian air defense systems as part of ongoing operations. He noted that Israeli aircraft targeted personnel operating those systems and struck an Iranian military aircraft identified as an M17.