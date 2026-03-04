Israel orders army to eliminate newly named Iranian commanders

2026-03-04T07:12:10+00:00

Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday ordered the military to conduct “assassination operations” targeting any newly appointed Iranian commanders.

On X, Katz stated that every commander named by the Iranian government would become a “direct target” and instructed the army to prepare “all available means” to carry out such missions, adding that Israel will continue coordinating with US partners to weaken Iran’s capabilities.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, meanwhile, said that the air force is continuing strikes against Iranian air defense systems as part of ongoing operations. He noted that Israeli aircraft targeted personnel operating those systems and struck an Iranian military aircraft identified as an M17.

