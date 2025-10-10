Iran dismisses Quds Force chief assassination rumors

Shafaq News - Tehran

On Friday, Iranian media denied claims circulating on some social media that Iran’s Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, had been assassinated.

Tasnim News Agency highlighted that a Mossad-linked account, “Terror Alarm,” frequently posts a mix of accurate and false information online, primarily aiming to ''conduct psychological operations rather than provide verified news.''

Qaani has been the target of similar rumors in the past. During the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel, reports suggested he had been targeted and killed. Those claims proved unfounded, and he later appeared publicly during celebrations in Tehran following the conflict.

In a recent interview, Qaani addressed the recurring reports, noting that such rumors are designed to prompt friends to reach out, potentially revealing his precise location to adversaries.