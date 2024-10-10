Iran's Quds Force commander Qaani under investigation for suspicion of espionage

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian sources revealed that the commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Esmail Qaani, is under investigation on suspicion of espionage, after his chief of staff, Ehsan Shafiqi, was suspected of collaborating with Israel.

The sources reported that Qaani suffered a heart attack during his interrogation and was hospitalized, amid widespread concern about the extent of Israeli infiltration into the Iranian leadership hierarchy. They noted that the interrogation of Qaani began after the imprisonment of his chief of staff, who was reportedly communicating with Israel through an intermediary living outside Iran.

This comes amid reports of internal disputes within the Quds Force wings since the assassination of its former commander, Qasem Soleimani by a US strike in Baghdad. These disputes have put pressure to remove Qaani.

According to sources, there is a move toward a new restructuring of the Quds Force after Qaani's removal, who, according to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, will be honored in the coming days.

Earlier, reports spread that the Qaani’s health is not well, however, Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force for Coordination Affairs rejected these claims, confirming that Qaani is “in good health and is carrying out his activities.”