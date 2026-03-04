Iran warns EU against joining US-Israel military campaign
Shafaq News- Tehran
Iran on Wednesday warned the European Union against any military involvement in the escalating confrontation with the United States and Israel, cautioning that such a step could widen the conflict.
On X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Germany of pressuring European states toward military participation, calling for a diplomatic approach aimed at reducing tensions. He also urged European governments to adhere to international law and avoid actions that could draw them into the war.
The EU/E3 once played a pivotal role in int'l diplomacy, helping to forge the 2015 JCPOA—a landmark achievement of European foreign policy that was torpedoed by this U.S. administration.Today, under pressure from the #German Chancellor, some EU members risk being placed on the… pic.twitter.com/M7ShBkR6TZ— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) March 4, 2026