Iran warns EU against joining US-Israel military campaign

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Wednesday warned the European Union against any military involvement in the escalating confrontation with the United States and Israel, cautioning that such a step could widen the conflict.

On X, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei accused Germany of pressuring European states toward military participation, calling for a diplomatic approach aimed at reducing tensions. He also urged European governments to adhere to international law and avoid actions that could draw them into the war.