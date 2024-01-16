EU 'extremely' alarmed by Iranian bombing in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the European Union (EU) expressed grave concern over the security and stability in the Middle East after the Iranian bombing targeting Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

"The EU is gravely concerned about the spiral of violence in the region that has caused numerous civilian casualties across the Middle East." Thomas Seiler, the EU Ambassador to Iraq, said on the X platform.

"Recent attacks against Iraq's sovereignty are of utmost concern as they have a destabilising effect in the country and in the region." He added that "the EU urges actors in the region to exert utmost restraint and to work towards de-escalation."

On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what it said was a spy base for Israel's intelligence agency Mossad in northern Iraq.

IRGC said the strike in Iraq destroyed "one of the main espionage headquarters" of Israel in Erbil.

"This headquarters has been the center for developing espionage operations and planning terrorist acts," IRGC said in a statement.

According to the Kurdish authorities, at least four civilians were killed, and six others were injured in the attack.