Iraq, Iran coordinate to prevent cross-border infiltration

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji on Wednesday discussed border security with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a phone call focused on preventing infiltration along the shared frontier.

In a statement, Al-Araji indicated that the conversation reviewed rapidly evolving regional developments. Both sides stressed the need to strengthen coordination and cooperation to secure the border.

Al-Araji also reaffirmed Iraq’s consistent position that “crises should be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic channels while rejecting further military escalation or expansion of the conflict.” Such an approach, he said, is essential to protect regional stability and shield populations from the consequences of war.