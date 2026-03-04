Lebanon's Hezbollah strikes Israeli Northern Command base

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Wednesday struck the Israeli army’s Northern Command headquarters near Safed with a precision missile, as the war with Israel entered its third day.

The group said on its Telegram channel that it carried out three additional attacks earlier in the day, including a swarm of drones targeting Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in central Israel, a precision missile strike on the Giv'a drone control center east of Safed (part of the Michve Alon base), and a rocket barrage targeting Israeli troop positions in the border town of Metula.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah carried out 13 military operations against Israeli positions along the Lebanon-Israel border and in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes since Tuesday night have hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and areas across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Baalbek and several southern towns. Eight people were killed in Baalbek, while another strike in Aramoun in Mount Lebanon left six dead, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry and local media.