Hezbollah issues 13 statements on cross-border attacks as Israel expands airstrikes

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah said on Tuesday that it carried out multiple military operations against Israeli positions along the Lebanon–Israel border and in northern Israel, issuing 13 detailed statements as fighting escalated on both sides and casualties mounted in Lebanon and Israel.

Cross-Border Attacks And Israeli Strikes

In a summary dated March 3, 2026, Hezbollah said the operations were in response to Israeli airstrikes on several Lebanese towns and cities, including Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The group said it used drones, rocket salvos, and guided missiles to target military sites in northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. The listed targets included the Ramat David airbase, the Meron surveillance base, the Nafah base —headquarters of Israel’s 210th Division— the Haifa naval base, and other positions in the Upper Galilee and the Golan.

Hezbollah also said it struck several Israeli Merkava tanks near the Lebanese border, including in the Kfar Shouba hills and near Kfar Kila, and reported downing an Israeli drone over the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

The Israeli army said it carried out intensive airstrikes and targeted operations between March 2 and 4 as part of what it described as a broad escalation against Hezbollah in Lebanon. It added that strikes hit Hezbollah command centers and weapons depots in Beirut and the city’s southern suburbs.

An Israeli military spokesperson said airstrikes targeted senior Hezbollah figures in Beirut’s southern suburbs but did not release names. The army said the aim was to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities or restoring rocket-launching platforms damaged in earlier confrontations.

Israel also issued evacuation warnings to residents in more than 80 towns in southern Lebanon, saying operations would continue on a wide scale unless ceasefire terms —particularly provisions related to Hezbollah’s disarmament— were implemented.

Casualties And Damage On Both Sides

The Israeli army said it detected rocket launches and explosive drones fired by Hezbollah toward northern Israel, including attempts to target defensive systems and military sites in the Haifa Bay area and along the northern coast. More than 120 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Upper Galilee and Haifa since Tuesday morning.

Israel’s national emergency service, Magen David Adom, said one person was killed and 18 others were injured in the latest wave of rocket and drone attacks. According to official Israeli statements and updated medical sources quoted by Israeli media, the casualties were reported following strikes on Acre and the Haifa Bay area. Three of the wounded were in serious condition, while 15 sustained light to moderate injuries. Dozens were treated on site for shock.

Israeli authorities said rockets directly hit residential buildings in the cities of Karmiel and Nahariya, causing significant material damage and civilian injuries.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the renewed expansion of Israeli attacks has risen to 50 people, with 335 others wounded.

Israeli statements said dozens of Hezbollah fighters have been killed since the latest escalation began.