Airstrike targets Iraqi security force near Karbala, one soldier killed

Shafaq News- Baghdad

An unidentified attack struck an Iraqi security unit operating in the desert corridor between Karbala and Najaf provinces on Wednesday, killing one soldier and injuring two others, the Security Media Cell said.

According to a statement, a force from Karbala Operations Command was conducting a search mission in the area when it came under an airstrike followed by gunfire. Authorities formed a high-level investigative committee to examine the circumstances and take the required legal measures.

The Security Media Cell described repeated attacks on Iraqi security personnel inside national territory while performing official duties as an “unjustified violation” that will be addressed under applicable military laws and regulations.

The statement did not identify the party responsible.