Over 112,000 Iranians crossed the Mehran border for Arafat Day celebrations

Shafaq News/ Iranian authorities in the western province of Ilam said on Saturday that more than 112,000 pilgrims crossed the Mehran border crossing into Iraq over the past three days to participate in the upcoming Arafat day commemorations.

Falls on the 9th day of Dhul Hijja in the lunar Islamic Calender, Arafat Day is celebrated by millions of Muslims who arrive in Karbala to perform the Ziyarah ritual, which is devoted to Hussein bin Ali, the third Imam in the Shiite doctrine.