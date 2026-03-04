Iran’s Araghchi: US treated nuclear negotiations ‘like a real estate’ deal

Iran’s Araghchi: US treated nuclear negotiations ‘like a real estate’ deal
2026-03-04T10:07:53+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday criticized the United States’ approach to nuclear negotiations, arguing that treating them “like a real estate transaction” makes meaningful progress impossible.

On X, Araghchi wrote that when complex nuclear talks are handled in that manner and misinformation clouds the process, “unrealistic expectations” emerge, adding, “The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite.” He also accused US President Donald Trump of abandoning diplomacy and betraying the American voters who elected him.

The Iranian Red Crescent documented 787 fatalities from US and Israeli attacks so far, with 153 cities affected and 504 sites damaged.

