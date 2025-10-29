SDF rejects claims of targeting Syrian Army, cites landmine blast

Shafaq News – Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Wednesday targeting a Syrian army position near the Tishrin Dam in Aleppo province, asserting that the incident resulted from landmine explosions in the surrounding area.

In a statement, the SDF affirmed its commitment to the principle of de-escalation and to maintaining stability along frontlines, emphasizing continued national efforts to counter threats to the safety and security of residents of all communities.

We Deny Targeting a Syrian Government Military Position near Tishreen Dam; The Incident Resulted from Landmine ExplosionThe Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a source from the Syrian Ministry of Defense, that two soldiers were killed and a third was injured due to… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) October 29, 2025

Earlier today, Syria’s Ministry of Defense accused the SDF of launching a guided missile at an army position near the Tishrin Dam. The ministry stated that the attack killed two soldiers and seriously injured another, describing the incident as “a clear violation of all previous understandings and agreements,” referring to earlier security arrangements between the two sides.

إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الدفاع لـ سانا: قوات قسد تجدد رفضها جميع التفاهمات والاتفاقات السابقة وتضرب بها عرض الحائط من خلال استهداف نقاط الجيش وقتل أفراده. pic.twitter.com/TaMga96kpW — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) October 29, 2025

On October 21, SDF held talks with a delegation from the Damascus government to address recent tensions in the northern city of Aleppo. The meeting focused on ensuring the security, stability of residents, and preventing further escalation on the ground.