SDF rejects claims of targeting Syrian Army, cites landmine blast

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denied on Wednesday targeting a Syrian army position near the Tishrin Dam in Aleppo province, asserting that the incident resulted from landmine explosions in the surrounding area.

In a statement, the SDF affirmed its commitment to the principle of de-escalation and to maintaining stability along frontlines, emphasizing continued national efforts to counter threats to the safety and security of residents of all communities.

Earlier today, Syria’s Ministry of Defense accused the SDF of launching a guided missile at an army position near the Tishrin Dam. The ministry stated that the attack killed two soldiers and seriously injured another, describing the incident as “a clear violation of all previous understandings and agreements,” referring to earlier security arrangements between the two sides.

On October 21, SDF held talks with a delegation from the Damascus government to address recent tensions in the northern city of Aleppo. The meeting focused on ensuring the security, stability of residents, and preventing further escalation on the ground.

