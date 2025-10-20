SDF, Syrian government delegation discuss Aleppo tensions

Shafaq News – Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday held talks with a delegation from the Damascus government to address recent tensions in the northern city of Aleppo.

In a statement, the SDF said the meeting took place in the city of al-Tabqa, west of Raqqa, and “focused on ensuring the security, stability of residents, and preventing further escalation on the ground.”

As a goodwill gesture, the SDF announced it had released several detainees from Syrian government forces who had been captured in recent weeks.

The SDF reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful resolution efforts, maintaining stability, and protecting civilians across all areas under its control.

Earlier, Tensions have sharply escalated between Syria’s government forces SDF following the government’s decision to shut down seven access routes to the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh in Aleppo.