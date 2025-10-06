Aleppo: SDF blames government for escalation

Shafaq News – Aleppo

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Monday attributed the latest escalation in Aleppo to what it described as provocations by factions of the Syrian government and “their attempted advances using tanks and armored vehicles.”

In a statement, the group emphasized that it has had no military presence in Aleppo since early April and labeled the situation “dangerous.”

SDF accused the factions of striking residential areas with mortar shells and drone attacks, claiming the assaults resulted in civilian casualties and extensive property damage.

Rejecting media reports that it had attacked checkpoints near the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods—controlled by Damascus-aligned forces—the SDF instead pointed to repeated offensives by government-affiliated factions as the root cause of the unrest.

It further alleged that government forces have enforced a sweeping security and humanitarian blockade, blocking aid and medical supplies, detaining civilians, and subjecting residents to routine harassment at checkpoints and surrounding areas.

“These actions provoked residents to defend themselves,” the statement read, noting that local internal security units (Asayish) continue to carry out their responsibilities to safeguard civilians and preserve stability.

Holding the Damascus government “fully and directly responsible” for the siege and alleged systematic abuses, the SDF called on international and humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently and help lift the blockade and prevent further violence.