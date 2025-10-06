Aleppo: Road closures spark SDF-government clashes, 10 injured

Shafaq News – Aleppo

At least ten people were injured or suffered from tear gas inhalation on Monday after Syrian government forces dispersed a protest in Aleppo against road closures leading to two residential neighborhoods, a medical source told Shafaq News.

Tensions have sharply escalated between Syria’s government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following the government’s decision to shut down seven access routes to the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh.

Dozens of residents rallied near a main Syrian government checkpoint, protesting the blockade. The demonstration quickly turned into confrontations, with protesters hurling stones at security forces, who responded with tear gas.

Shafaq News’ correspondent in Aleppo reported hearing heavy gunfire and explosions near the two neighborhoods, following a Syrian government announcement earlier in the day that it had detonated an SDF tunnel at one of the entrances.

In recent days, Syrian forces deployed tanks and heavy military vehicles around Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh — a move described by a local source as preparation for a potential siege.

The two neighborhoods have remained under the control of the SDF and the Autonomous Administration for several years, including under the previous regime. Local sources estimate that over 2,000 SDF fighters are stationed in the area.

In a statement published by Syria’s state news agency SANA, the Ministry of Defense framed the recent troop movements as part of a broader redeployment plan in northern and northeastern Syria, following what it called repeated assaults by SDF forces.

The ministry accused the SDF of targeting civilians and security forces and attempting to seize new positions and checkpoints. It emphasized that the Syrian army "bears full responsibility" for protecting residents, military personnel, and public infrastructure.

While reaffirming its commitment to the March 10 agreement, the ministry insisted there were no intentions to launch new military operations — but underscored the need to defend against “ongoing SDF provocations.”