SDF-Army clashes in Syria wound seven

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) shelled army-controlled areas in the Manbij countryside, northeast of Aleppo, injuring seven people, according to Syria’s Ministry of Defense.

The strike left four soldiers and three civilians wounded, the ministry claimed in a statement. In retaliation, the Syrian army carried out precision attacks targeting what it identified as the origin of the rocket and artillery fire.

Describing the incident as an “irresponsible escalation,” Damascus claimed the motives behind the assault remain unclear, accusing the SDF of destabilizing the region and violating existing de-escalation agreements.

Military reinforcements have since been dispatched to the area, with operations ongoing to contain any renewed violence, the ministry added.

The SDF, however, rejected the government's narrative. In a statement, the group said it acted in response to overnight shelling by “uncontrolled elements” within Syrian army ranks, who allegedly launched more than ten artillery shells into residential neighborhoods in Deir Hafer.

Calling the strikes an act of self-defense, the SDF accused pro-government factions of ongoing provocations, including trench-digging and the movement of fighters near front-line positions.

This incident follows a series of clashes between the two sides since late 2024, particularly during and after the Turkish-backed offensive dubbed "Operation Dawn of Freedom" in December 2024.