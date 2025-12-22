Nearly 20 casualties in clashes in Syria’s Aleppo

Shafaq News – Aleppo

At least three civilians were killed and 15 others wounded in clashes in Aleppo between the Syrian Democratic Forces-affiliated Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and government troops, Shafaq News correspondent said on Monday.

The fighting focused on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, according to local media.

Both sides traded accusations over responsibility for the escalation. Asayish earlier today said their positions had come under attack, while Syria’s Interior Ministry accused SDF elements stationed at joint checkpoints of provoking the violence.

Tensions in the area have repeatedly flared since the fall of the former Bashar Al-Assad government. In October, at least ten people were injured or suffered tear gas inhalation after Syrian government forces dispersed a protest against road closures leading to the two neighborhoods, the SDF reported at the time.

This is a breaking story...