Drone attacks strike Aleppo as Kurdish-led SDF denies involvement

Shafaq News– Aleppo

Suicide drones hit two Syrian government sites in Aleppo on Saturday, with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) denying any involvement in the attacks.

Shafaq News correspondent confirmed that one drone hit a facility linked to the Internal Security apparatus and another struck the provincial government headquarters, with no casualties reported, and the source of the drones still unclear. Speaking to our agency, a source within the Syrian government accused the SDF of launching the drones from Deir Hafer east of Aleppo, a claim the group rejected.

We categorically affirm that our forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have not targeted any civilian area in the city of Aleppo, and that all claims being circulated in this regard are false and have no basis in on-the-ground realities.Syrian Democratic Forces – Media… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, Syria’s Military Operations Authority announced a suspension of military activity in Sheikh Maqsoud starting at 3:00 p.m., according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). The plan outlined the transfer of SDF fighters stationed at Yassin Hospital to Tabqa in Raqqah province, their disarmament, the handover of health and government facilities to state institutions, and a phased withdrawal of Syrian army units.

The SDF dismissed the announcement, denying any ceasefire or halt in fighting and accusing authorities of misleading the public.

The so-called “Ministry of Defense” of the Damascus government claimed that a ceasefire and a halt to fighting have taken place in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, in a blatant attempt to mislead public opinion.We categorically affirm that these claims are entirely false, as… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 10, 2026

Government forces had previously moved into Sheikh Maqsoud amid conflicting accounts from both sides. Our correspondent reported troop deployments and security sweeps that prompted Kurdish Internal Security Forces, known as Asayish, to pull back from some positions. No clashes were seen during the early hours.

Syria’s Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement that it had begun implementing a security plan in the district, while Asayish reported “violent street clashes,” accusing Syrian troops of using artillery and tanks against the neighborhood.

Dozens of civilians have been wounded over five days of clashes, an Asayish source told Shafaq News, noting that families sheltering in a hospital face shortages of medical staff, supplies, and food due to a siege. Local media estimate more than 10 civilian deaths, about 100 injuries, and over 30 casualties among fighters on both sides.

Sheikh Maqsoud and the adjacent Ashrafieh district, estimated to be around 80% Kurdish, have been under Kurdish control for years and are home to tens of thousands of civilians. Previous ceasefires in the two neighborhoods have repeatedly collapsed.

