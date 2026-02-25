Trump warns Iran in 2026 State of the Union: Nuclear weapon can't happen

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday that Washington "will never allow" Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon, confirming that negotiations between the two sides remain ongoing.

In a record-length State of the Union address lasting nearly one hour and 50 minutes, Trump told lawmakers that his administration is engaged in talks with Iran but would not tolerate any move toward nuclear arms, though his preference is to “solve this problem through diplomacy.”

Trump accused Iran of attempting to rebuild its nuclear program after the joint US-Israeli strikes in June 2025 on Iranian nuclear sites, adding that Tehran, the world's number one "sponsor of terror," was advancing missile capabilities that could threaten Europe, US bases, and eventually American territory. Meanwhile, two carrier strike groups –the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea and the USS Gerald R. Ford transiting the Mediterranean– along with over 150 combat aircraft now deployed across regional bases, constitute the largest US military buildup in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, according to vessel- and flight-tracking data.

The speech followed a briefing of senior congressional leaders by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Ratcliffe on the Iran situation ahead of the third round of US-Iran talks scheduled for Thursday in Geneva. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said that Tehran would "under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon."

Trump repeated that "peace through strength" remains US policy, adding that Washington would act to protect its security interests and allies.

Beyond Iran, Trump claimed his administration ended eight wars in its first ten months, including the conflict in Gaza, where he said a ceasefire deal secured the return of all hostages, living, and deceased. He did not address the humanitarian crisis in the Strip or Gazan casualties, which the Gaza Health Ministry says has risen to at least 72,073 Palestinians killed.

On Venezuela, Trump described the January operation in Caracas that captured Nicolas Maduro as a major security achievement that led to a change of leadership and the release of hundreds of “political prisoners.” As of late February, the rights group Foro Penal said 459 political prisoners have been freed since January 8, with over 600 still detained.

US oil production rose by more than 600,000 barrels a day following a “new partnership” with Venezuela, Trump said, adding that the US received over 80 million barrels of Venezuelan oil. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has reported more than $1 billion in facilitated sales, but the Venezuelan government says it has received only $300 million.

Framing the year as a turning point, Trump declared the country has entered a "golden age," stronger economically and militarily than ever before, as it prepares to mark 250 years of independence in 2026.

Read more: Iran–US talks: Diplomatic breakthrough or imminent military confrontation?