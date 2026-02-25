From Hyperbole to Fallout: Huckabee’s ‘Greater Israel’ remark and US Policy

Shafaq News

The storm ignited by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee’s assertion that Israel holds a “religious right” to land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates has evolved into more than a diplomatic controversy. Washington moved swiftly to contain the fallout, privately assuring regional governments that the remarks were personal and not a shift in policy, but the episode has exposed a recurring tension in Trump-aligned diplomacy: the fusion of evangelical ideology with official representation.

Immediately, Arab and Islamic governments —including Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, and Palestine— condemned the comments as provocative and destabilizing. Huckabee had told conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that when asked about biblical borders extending across Egypt, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia, “It would be fine if they took it all.” He later described the remark as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement,” adding that Israel was not seeking to take over the region but leaving open the possibility of territorial expansion in the event of war.

Yet the damage had already spread across diplomatic channels. Senior Trump officials quietly reassured regional capitals that the ambassador’s comments did not reflect any change in US policy. A US Embassy spokesperson reiterated that Huckabee’s full remarks made clear Israel had no desire to alter its current boundaries. Israeli officials, for their part, did not immediately address either the interview or the wave of regional criticism.

Ideology Inside Diplomacy

Professor Hussein al-Deek, an international relations scholar at the University of Haifa, argues the issue extends beyond personal belief. “The US ambassador in Israel is America’s chief diplomat there, and any statement he makes reflects official US policy, not merely his personal convictions as a former pastor or governor,” he told Shafaq News.

Al-Deek contends that invoking “Greater Israel” imagery carries serious legal and political implications. “When he speaks of Israel stretching across the Middle East, he includes Egypt, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and parts of Saudi Arabia. Such statements violate international law and the sovereignty of these states,” he noted, warning that they risk legitimizing occupation and annexation narratives.

Lebanese political analyst Ghaleb Sarhan places Huckabee’s remarks within a deeper ideological current, considering them stemming from a profound religious and political background, as the ambassador “belongs to the Christian Zionist evangelical school in the United States, which embraces biblical claims about the land from the Nile to the Euphrates.”

Sarhan sees layered messaging at work. The first, he argues, reinforces unwavering US backing for Israel. The second offers religious cover for Israeli military actions. The third sends what he describes as “provocative signals” to targeted regional states, as reflected in the force of their reactions.

A Familiar Pattern Matters

Huckabee’s case is not unprecedented. During Donald Trump’s previous administration, Ambassador David Friedman repeatedly made statements widely interpreted as supportive of Israeli annexation. He once asserted that Israel had a right to “retain some” of the West Bank and described settlements as “part of Israel.”

Under Trump-aligned envoys, statements have at times drifted beyond traditional diplomatic language, blurring the line between personal conviction and official messaging. While official US policy continues to reference negotiated solutions and regional stability, rhetorical gestures have occasionally drifted toward maximalist interpretations.

The current administration’s rapid clarification suggests institutional continuity remains intact. But repeated episodes of ideological rhetoric risk shaping perception regardless of formal policy lines.

Regional Calculations

For Iraqi politician Mithal al-Alusi, the controversy may be overstated. He views the episode as a blending of religious interpretation and diplomacy rather than a strategic blueprint. “These are interpretive concepts not adopted by every American or every Israeli,” he told Shafaq News, adding that perhaps only Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu employs such language for populist mobilization.

“I do not give these statements significant weight. They do not pose a real threat if regional states continue building strong national institutions, rejecting extremism, and protecting human rights,” he remarked, stressing that “countries will not be intimidated by an ideological elderly ambassador.”

Yet other analysts warn that language matters, especially in a region marked by active conflicts and unresolved borders.

Radwan Qassem, founder of Germany-based Bruggen Center for Strategic Studies and International Relations, argues Huckabee’s remarks reflect enduring ideological currents within segments of Israeli thought. “The idea of Greater Israel is rooted in a religious-ideological background that views this region as the Promised Land,” he told our agency, noting that such thinking has existed since Israel’s establishment but is now articulated more openly.

Qassem pointed to Israel’s expansion of control in Gaza, the West Bank, and the Golan Heights as part of what he describes as a gradual implementation of that vision. Whether one agrees with that framing or not, he suggests the present climate has lowered the threshold for explicit statements.

Egyptian writer and researcher Mounir Adib also views the rhetoric through a strategic lens, pointing out that the objective of such statements is to “empower Israel to impose a fait accompli on the Palestinian scene and advance its interests in the Middle East.” He also warned that the implications “affect the entire regional security structure, not only Palestinians.”

Public Rhetoric, Private Reassurance

The episode underscores a delicate balancing act in US diplomacy. On one hand, evangelical constituencies remain an influential political force in American domestic politics, particularly within conservative circles. On the other, Washington maintains strategic partnerships across the Arab world, including with states directly referenced in the biblical geography Huckabee described.

Even when policy remains unchanged, diplomatic language alone can strain trust.

The Israeli government’s silence in a region already strained by war in Gaza, tensions along Lebanon’s southern border, and instability in Syria and Iraq can also amplify anxiety.

The Broader Implication

Huckabee’s remarks may not herald a formal redefinition of US Middle East policy. Official statements continue to affirm existing diplomatic frameworks. Yet the repetition of ideological language by high-ranking envoys risks normalizing expansionist narratives in political discourse.

The controversy illustrates how language alone can reshape regional perceptions —even when policy frameworks remain intact.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.

