Iraq’s Basrah crude slips more than 1% despite global gains
2026-02-25T08:00:26+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Basrah Heavy crude fell to $67.35 per barrel on Wednesday, down 79 cents, or 1.16%, in the latest trading session.
Basrah Medium declined to $69.60 per barrel, also losing 79 cents, marking a 1.12% decrease.
Brent crude traded at $71.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate stood at $66.02, as markets monitored US–Iran talks and rising tensions that could affect global oil supplies.
Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, exports roughly 70% of its crude to Asia, 20% to Europe, and 10% to the United States.