Basrah crude sees weekly decline as broader oil market slump

Basrah crude sees weekly decline as broader oil market slump
2024-08-24T06:21:52+00:00

Shafaq News/ Basrah’s heavy and medium crude oils recorded weekly losses as global oil prices fell by more than 2% this week.

On the last trading session of Friday, Basrah Heavy crude closed up by $1.80, reaching $72.47 per barrel. However, it still posted a weekly loss of $3.25, or 4.8%.

Basrah Medium crude closed up by $1.80 at $75.47 per barrel, with a weekly decline of $3.39, equivalent to 3.92%.

Brent crude saw a weekly decrease of 1.2%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 2.1% for the week. Both benchmarks reached their lowest levels since early January this week, following a significant downward revision by the US government of job additions expected through March of the coming year.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon