Iraqi government defends controversial Basrag-Hadithah pipeline

Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil ministry on Monday defended the controversial Basrah-Hadithah oil pipeline project, saying it boosts the economy, creates jobs, and improves export flexibility.

The ministry, in a statement, emphasized the pipeline's role as a major "development project" that would "provide significant flexibility for transporting and exporting crude oil within Iraq and abroad."

It added the project would create "thousands of employment opportunities across various regions."

The pipeline has faced criticism, with some questioning its economic viability and expressing concerns raised on social media about "inaccurate information."

The ministry added that the project is a part of the broader "Development Road" initiative with plans to extend parallel gas pipelines in a bid to render Iraq an "international transit territory" for natural gas trade.