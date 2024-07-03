Basrah crudes surge following global oil rise

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil climbed alongside a surge in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude edged higher by $0.99 to $83.22, while Basrah Medium also rose by $0.99 to $86.07.

Globally, oil prices rose after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles while the market monitored escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures edged up 47 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.71 per barrel at 0330 GMT, reaching a 10-week high. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.24 per barrel, close to a two-month high hit earlier this week.