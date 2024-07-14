EIA reports surge in Iraqi oil exports to the US

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States saw an increase last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Sunday.

The EIA reported that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.635 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, up by 235,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.400 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 217,000 bpd last week, marking an increase of 22,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 195,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.889 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 417,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia came next with 239,000 bpd, Colombia with 226,000 bpd, and Brazil with 217,000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 170,000 bpd from Nigeria, 162,000 bpd from Ecuador, and 44,000 bpd from Libya.